In glorifying one family, others deliberately forgotten, says PM Modi

Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: PTI) Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: PTI)

PM Narendra Modi took an indirect swipe at the Congress on Saturday saying it was unfortunate that deliberate efforts were made to forget or diminish the contribution of other leaders while glorifying one family, as he remembered Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary.

“Ye hamare desh ka durbhagya hai ki ek parivar ka mahima mandan karne ke liye desh ke anek saputon aur unke yogdan ko janboojh kar ke chhota kar diya gaya, unko bhoola dene ke bharpur prayas kiye gaye (It has been a misfortune of our country that in order to glorify one family many other leaders and their contributions were deliberately lessened or efforts were made to forgot their contribution),” the PM said after launching Mohanpura dam in Rajgarh.

Terming Mukherjee’s death in Kashmir as suspicious, the PM said the Jana Sangh founder had trust in country’s resources and people. His vision still inspires crores today. As Industry and Supply minister, he formulated country’s first industrial policy. Quoting Mukherjee he said “If government, educational institutions and industry associations join hands to promote industries, the country will soon become economically independent.”

Modi said his views in the field of education, women empowerment and use of atomic energy were ahead of times. His thoughts on people’s participation in development still hold importance today. He said Mukherjee’s vision reflects in several schemes launched by the Union government.

The PM further said the large turnout at Rajgarh was proof that people had trust in his government and its policies. “Those who are spreading misconceptions, lies and despondency are far removed from ground reality,” he said, hinting at propaganda that the stock and popularity of the government was falling.

Praising pro-poor schemes like free LPG and electricity connections and financial inclusion, he said all this could have been done before. “No one stopped previous governments from doing this. Unfortunately, the party that ruled the country for a long time did not have trust in you and your efforts,” he told the crowd. “They did not have trust in country’s power and strength. But in last four years we have never talked of despondency because we trust its ability and resources.”

The PM praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the agriculture growth rate in the last few years. He said the “double engine” of Centre and Madhya Pradesh will ensure all-round development of the state that was once labelled as a BIMARU state.

Chouhan once again described the PM as “the most powerful leader in the world and a god’s gift to the nation.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd