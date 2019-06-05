PM Narendra Modi World Environment Day video: ‘Living in harmony with nature will lead to better future’

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday reiterated India’s commitment towards ensuring a cleaner planet. He added that living in harmony with nature would lead to a better future.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future.” He tweeted a video of an old speech of his, in which he said people have to not only plant saplings, but take care of it till it becomes a tree.

???? ????? ????????? ?????????? Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to highlight the importance of conserving the environment and leading a sustainable lifestyle. Since its inception in 1972, the campaign has laid great emphasis on the need for active conservation efforts.

This year, the United Nations has themed the event on ‘Air Pollution’. Every year, approximately seven million people die prematurely due to air pollution. Around four million deaths occur in Asia-Pacific.

Last year India hosted World Environment Day. This year, China will do the honours, with Hangzhou, situated in the province of Zhejiang, hosting the main event.