On ‘The Kashmir Files’ row, PM Modi talks about ‘continuous effort to bury truth’

Amidst a row over the recently-related film The Kashmir Files, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday slammed the “ecosystem that is involved in burying the truths” and urged the Bharatiya Janata Party’s lawmakers to stand up for those who “bring out the truths and facts that have been suppressed for years.”

Referring to the uproar over The Kashmir Files, the Prime Minister said while addressing the BJP’s Members of Parliament in the parliamentary party meeting that the reluctance over presenting history and historical figures in the right perspective has led to the delayed recognition of Mahatma Gandhi as well.

The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

In a rare move, the BJP even released the video of the PM’s speech in which he referred to the film. “History has to be presented in the right context before the society from time to time. Just as books, poetry and literature play a role in this, in the same way even films can also do so.

“Post India’s Independence, we have been hearing about Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela but not so much about Mahatma Gandhi. Had someone taken the effort to make a film on Gandhi and presented it to the world, the message may have been delivered. For the first time, a foreigner made a film on Gandhi and even won an award for it, that is when the world got to know how great Gandhi was,” he told party MPs.

Modi also took a swipe on those who were against the release of The Kashmir Files. “Some people speak about the freedom of expression, but no film was made on Emergency because there was continuous effort to bury the truth,” the PM said. “When on August 24 (the day of Partition), we decided to mark it as a horror day, some people had issues with that… But how can the country forget that day? But by doing so we would have been able to learn about it,” he said.

The PM also pointed out there is no film based on the Partition of India. “Has a film been made on the Partition? You must have heard about the discussion about Kashmir Files, those who carry around the flag of Freedom of Expression, that whole bunch is rattled for the last few days,” he said.

Modi questioned the attempts to “discredit” the film. “Instead of assessing the film on the basis of facts and truth, a campaign is on to discredit it. The whole ecosystem opposes anyone who tries to show the truth,” he said. “They only try to project what they want to see as truth. The conspiracy for the last few days is to ensure that no one sees the truth. My issue is not about a film, but about bringing the truth in its correct form before the country,” he added.

Modi suggested that those who have different views could make movies with their views. “There can be many aspects of truth and different views, those who think it is not correct can make their own film, but they are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out with the backing of facts and efforts. The entire ecosystem is involved in it,” he said.

He urged the MPs to “stand for truth” and said, “It is the responsibility of those who stand for truth to stand for this as well. I hope that everyone will fulfil this.”

In the wake of discontent among some party leaders over the denial of tickets to their families members in the just-concluded assembly elections in five states, Modi said it was a decision he took and they shouldn’t blame anyone else “Agar ye paap hai, to maine yeh kiya,” he said. “I am very steadfast about that decision.”

But Modi expressed happiness over those leaders who had kept such issues behind them and worked for the party’s victory in the states.