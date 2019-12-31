PM Modi’s New Year wish: Hope 2020 marks continuation of efforts to transform India

PM Modi hoped the people-powered efforts to empower the lives of its citizens continue in the year 2020 too. PM Modi hoped the people-powered efforts to empower the lives of its citizens continue in the year 2020 too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year eve expressed hope that people’s effort to transform India and empower the lives of its citizens continues in the year 2020 too.

He said this in response to a tweet that that posted a song compiling the achievements of his government in 2019. “2019 was an amazing year for India. We changed things that we thought could never change. We achieved things which we never thought were possible. Here is a small recap… Hope you like it Narendra Modiji,” said the NaMo 2.0 Twitter handle.

Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians. https://t.co/HHghJe0owW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2019

PM Modi praised the effort of the Twitter user terming it a “lovely compilation”.

Pointing out that the song covers “quite a lot of the progress” the government has achieved in the past one year, he said, “Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians.”

