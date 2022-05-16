PM Modi Nepal Visit Live: PM arrives in Lumbini, to lay foundation stone of Buddhist Centre shortly

PM Modi’s Nepal Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Monday morning as he arrived in Lumbini, Nepal. After landing, the PM tweeted, “Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini.” He offered prayers at the Maya Devi temple. Following this, he will participate in a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The visit is focused on bringing soft power to the centrestage of India-Nepal relations while also marking India’s formal presence at the holy site that’s barely 10 km away from the border. In a statement before his visit, the PM said, “I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month. We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.”

PM Modi is also expected to make a stopover in Lucknow on his way back to Delhi for a meeting with the Yogi Adityanath-cabinet over a dinner.