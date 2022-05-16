PM Modi Nepal Visit Live: PM arrives in Lumbini, to lay foundation stone of Buddhist Centre shortly

PM Modi’s Nepal Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Monday morning as he arrived in Lumbini, Nepal. After landing, the PM tweeted, “Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini.” He offered prayers at the Maya Devi temple. Following this, he will participate in a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
The visit is focused on bringing soft power to the centrestage of India-Nepal relations while also marking India’s formal presence at the holy site that’s barely 10 km away from the border. In a statement before his visit, the PM said, “I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month. We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.”
PM Modi is also expected to make a stopover in Lucknow on his way back to Delhi for a meeting with the Yogi Adityanath-cabinet over a dinner.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Lumbini on Monday (May 16), the 2,566th birth anniversary of the Buddha, to lay the foundation of a monastery and to address a celebration at the Maya Devi temple. India will join more than a dozen countries including China, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea to have a monastery of its own in the global project.
As he spends several hours in Nepal on Monday, Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Lumbini. He had expressed a desire to visit Lumbini during his first official visit to Nepal as Prime Minister in July 2014 — he had, in an address to the Constituent Assembly of Nepal on that occasion, acknowledged the birth of the Buddha in that country, reassuring Nepali sentiment that India would not try to appropriate it. Read why PM Modi's visit to Nepal is significant.
Though there has been no official word yet, indications are that “developmental issues” are likely to be discussed when the two prime ministers, joined by officials from two sides, hold a meeting before Deuba hosts a lunch in Modi’s honour. India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra recently stated that the two countries will pick up from where they left during Deuba’s three-day visit to India last month.
The two sides had discussed the need to sort out border disputes, especially the Lipulekh dispute that flared up in 2018-19, but Deuba’s three-day visit had ended without a joint communique.
Apart from discussing the proposed Buddhist Tourist Circuit, a senior government official in Kathmandu said, "It’s likely that the two PMs will also discuss ways to explore harnessing of the West Seti River that flows through western Nepal."
A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday said PM Modi will be visiting Lumbini at the invitation of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. “I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha’s birth. I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month. We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.”
India’s Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with Nepal to build a trans-national Buddhist Tourist Circuit to trace the footsteps of Buddha, starting from Lumbini and concluding at Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. An international airport was recently inaugurated at Kushinagar.
Sources said the two PMs -- Modi and Deuba -- will discuss the proposed Buddhist circuit linking Lumbini with Kushinagar, Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Nalanda and Sarnath, among other centres linked to Buddha’s legacy. This will be in addition to the project to build the Ramayana circuit linking various sites in the two countries.
