PM Modi in Nepal: Visit to deepen ties, says PM; to inaugurate Buddhist Centre

PM Modi’s visit to Nepal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Lumbini, Nepal on Monday. He will participate in a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage on the occasion of Buddha Purnima as well as “deepen” biltateral ties.

According to sources, the PM is expected to be in Lumbini between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm. The visit is focused on bringing soft power to the centrestage of India-Nepal relations while also marking India’s formal presence at the holy site that’s barely 10 km away from the border. PM Modi will also be meeting his Nepalese counterpart. In a statement before his visit, he said, “I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month. We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.”

PM Modi is also expected to make a stopover in Lucknow on his way back to Delhi for a meeting with the Yogi Adityanath cabinet over a dinner.