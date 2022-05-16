PM Modi in Nepal: Visit to deepen ties, says PM; to inaugurate Buddhist Centre

PM Modi’s visit to Nepal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Lumbini, Nepal on Monday. He will participate in a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage on the occasion of Buddha Purnima as well as “deepen” biltateral ties.
According to sources, the PM is expected to be in Lumbini between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm. The visit is focused on bringing soft power to the centrestage of India-Nepal relations while also marking India’s formal presence at the holy site that’s barely 10 km away from the border. PM Modi will also be meeting his Nepalese counterpart. In a statement before his visit, he said, “I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month. We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.”
PM Modi is also expected to make a stopover in Lucknow on his way back to Delhi for a meeting with the Yogi Adityanath cabinet over a dinner.
Though there has been no official word yet, indications are that “developmental issues” are likely to be discussed when the two prime ministers, joined by officials from two sides, hold a meeting before Deuba hosts a lunch in Modi’s honour. India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra recently stated that the two countries will pick up from where they left during Deuba’s three-day visit to India last month.
The two sides had discussed the need to sort out border disputes, especially the Lipulekh dispute that flared up in 2018-19, but Deuba’s three-day visit had ended without a joint communique.
Apart from discussing the proposed Buddhist Tourist Circuit, a senior government official in Kathmandu said, "It’s likely that the two PMs will also discuss ways to explore harnessing of the West Seti River that flows through western Nepal."
A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday said PM Modi will be visiting Lumbini at the invitation of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. “I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha’s birth. I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month. We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.”
PM Modi and PM Deuba are also scheduled to jointly address a congregation of people, including lamas.
PM Narendra Modi departed for Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh Monday morning. Modi’s helicopter ride from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh will terminate at a newly built helipad in Lumbini.
India’s Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with Nepal to build a trans-national Buddhist Tourist Circuit to trace the footsteps of Buddha, starting from Lumbini and concluding at Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. An international airport was recently inaugurated at Kushinagar.
Sources said the two PMs -- Modi and Deuba -- will discuss the proposed Buddhist circuit linking Lumbini with Kushinagar, Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Nalanda and Sarnath, among other centres linked to Buddha’s legacy. This will be in addition to the project to build the Ramayana circuit linking various sites in the two countries.
PM Modi will participate in the stone-laying ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage in Lumbini.
He will offer prayers at the Mayadevi temple in Lumbini and deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organised by the Lumbini Development Trust.
PM Modi will also meet Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to "to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity."
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's visit to Lumbini, Nepal!