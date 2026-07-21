At NDA meet, PM defends action on NEET leaks after massive Delhi protests

Following the conclusion of the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting led by PM Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the NEET issue was also discussed.

Rijiju said the PM underlined that strict measures have been taken to prevent such leaks in the future and advocated exemplary action against those involved.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, “On the NEET examination, the Prime Minister said that the government acted immediately after reports of the paper leak surfaced, and 13 people were arrested and sent to jail. At the same… pic.twitter.com/urQ0JsJ5mb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026

“On the NEET examination, the Prime Minister said that the government acted immediately after reports of the paper leak surfaced, and 13 people were arrested and sent to jail. At the same time, to ensure that students’ future was not affected, the NEET re-examination was given priority, conducted successfully, and the results were declared without delay. The Prime Minister also said that strict steps have been taken to prevent such paper leaks in the future. Those found involved in the paper leak racket have been arrested and jailed. He appealed that they should be given the strictest possible punishment, with the support of the country’s top lawyers, so that those involved in such a grave offence face exemplary action and such incidents do not recur,” Rijiju said.