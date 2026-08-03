PM Narendra Modi: Youth who overcome addiction are real warriors

Launching the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused not only on keeping the youth away from drugs but also giving second chances to those who have been addicted. He said that facilities such as rehabilitation centres can help them.

“Drugs give a temporary high, but they cause a long-term low in your career and family life. We must not give any form of acceptance to addiction,” the PM said, urging parents to have open communication with their children to detect early signs of addiction. If a child gets addicted to substances, he said, parents should not hide it under the guise of social prestige.