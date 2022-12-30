‘In Maa, I have always felt…’: PM Modi pens tribute to his mother Hiraba after her demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to pen a tribute for his mother Hiraba, who passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar’s Sector 30.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” PM Modi tweeted this morning informing his mother’s death.

Posting a picture, the Prime Minister recalled what his mother had told him on her 100th birthday. “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity,” he wrote.

PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother.

Born in 1923, Hiraba, (100), is survived by her five sons — Somabhai, Amritbhai, Narendra, Prahlad and Pankaj — and one daughter Vasantiben.

Hiraba was born in Visnagar of Mehsana district and had lost her mother when she was a child to the Spanish Flu pandemic. She spent much of her life with limited financial resources and was illiterate. Visnagar is close to Vadnagar, PM Modi’s native place.

Several ministers and political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath and M K Stalin, as well as business tycoons like Gautam Adani, mourned the demise of the Prime Minister’s mother.