scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

‘In Maa, I have always felt…’: PM Modi pens tribute to his mother Hiraba after her demise

Posting a picture, the Prime Minister recalled what his mother had told him on her 100th birthday

PM Narendra Modi with the mortal remains of his mother. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Listen to this article
‘In Maa, I have always felt…’: PM Modi pens tribute to his mother Hiraba after her demise
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to pen a tribute for his mother Hiraba, who passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar’s Sector 30.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” PM Modi tweeted this morning informing his mother’s death.

Posting a picture, the Prime Minister recalled what his mother had told him on her 100th birthday. “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity,” he wrote.

PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother.

Must read |As PM Modi’s mother turns 100, he writes: My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary

Born in 1923, Hiraba, (100), is survived by her five sons — Somabhai, Amritbhai, Narendra, Prahlad and Pankaj — and one daughter Vasantiben.

Hiraba was born in Visnagar of Mehsana district and had lost her mother when she was a child to the Spanish Flu pandemic. She spent much of her life with limited financial resources and was illiterate. Visnagar is close to Vadnagar, PM Modi’s native place.

Several ministers and political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath and M K Stalin, as well as business tycoons like Gautam Adani, mourned the demise of the Prime Minister’s mother.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

 

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:47 IST
Next Story

Ghaziabad police intensify patrolling, security measures as New Year approaches

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close