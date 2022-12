PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraba dies at 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraba, died at the age of 100 on Friday morning. She breathed her last at around 3.30 am.

She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad due to health issues, the Gujarat government said on Thursday.

PM Modi visited his mother on Wednesday afternoon along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

She lived with her youngest son Pankaj, a retired Gujarat government official, at Raysan in Gandhinagar district.