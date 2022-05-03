In Denmark, PM Modi bats for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Pushing for an immediate ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday appealed to all those involved in the matter to follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Speaking to reporters in Copenhagen after bilateral talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, Modi expressed hope that the negotiations for the India-European Union free trade agreement are concluded at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hoped that India would use its influence over Russia to end the war. Frederiksen also asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop this war and end the killings”.

Referring to how India and Denmark can improve their business relations, the Prime Minister stated that India’s infra and green sectors can offer huge investment opportunities for Danish firms.

“We emphasised on ensuring a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region,” Modi said about his meeting with Frederiksen.

The Prime Minister is currently on a three-day European tour.

Before Modi’s departure, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that the PM will “exchange perspectives” on the issue of Ukraine, apart from structure and strengthen bilateral partnership.

However, Modi, in his departure statement, did not mention the Russia-Ukraine conflict directly, but he referred to it obliquely as he said, “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity.”