PM Modi meets members of JP Morgan International Council in New Delhi

Modi met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Australian PM John Howard, former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of Defence Robert Gates.

PM Narendra Modi meets JP Morgan International Council members in New Delhi. (Source: NarendraModi.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met members of the JP Morgan International Council in New Delhi and shared his vision for making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. This was the first time that the International Council met in India after 2007.

PM Modi said that the development of world-class physical infrastructure and improvements in affordable health-care and providing quality education were some other policy priorities for his government.

Sharing an image of his interaction with members of the Council on Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote: “Very good interaction with the JP Morgan International Council, an illustrious gathering of top policymakers, thinkers, statesmen and stateswomen, captains of industry, innovators among others. Spoke about India’s efforts in health, education and becoming a $5 Trillion economy.”

Modi met global statesmen like Henry Kissinger, Tony Blair, John Howard, Condoleezza Rice and Robert Gates. (Source: Twitter/NarendraModi)

The International Council comprises of global statesmen like former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Australian PM John Howard, former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of Defence Robert Gates as well as leading figures from the world of business and finance like Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan Chase), Ratan Tata (Tata Group) and leading representatives from global companies like Nestle, Alibaba, Alfa, Iberdola, Kraft Heinz etc.

The JP Morgan International Council meeting was held in New Delhi after nearly 12 years.

“Moments with Mr. Kissinger, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Howard, Ms. Condoleezza Rice and Mr. Robert Gates. Excellent discussions with these global thought leaders,” Modi said.

