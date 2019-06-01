In PM meetings with BIMSTEC leaders, focus on strengthening ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held separate meetings with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, exploring ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

A day after taking charge as prime minister for a second term, Modi also held extensive talks with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and PM of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth. The foreign leaders came to India to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

The MEA said Modi and Jugnauth agreed to work together to achieve the shared vision of security and growth of the two countries and the Indian Ocean region.

On Modi’s talks with Bhutanese PM Tshering, the MEA said they discussed bilateral commitments and agreed to further solidify ties.

The PM also held a meeting with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during which they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.