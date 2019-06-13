PM Modi may meet Iran President Hassan Rouhani over oil issue

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is likely to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Bishkek, as India has been forced to cut down on oil imports from Tehran, sources indicated on Wednesday.

The meeting is likely to take place on June 13-14, on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

Sources said that the Iranian side was keen for a meeting, and India is trying to work out the timing of the meeting. It could be held on June 13 itself, sources said.

Modi, who will arrive in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday afternoon, will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin as well. Officials have confirmed the meeting with Putin.

These meetings come in the backdrop of deteriorating relationship between the US on one side, and Russia, China and Iran on the other side.