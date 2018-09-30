Mann Ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: Proud of our armed forces, says PM Modi on surgical strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the nation in the 48th edition of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The PM’s speech will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, information and broadcasting ministry and allindiaradio.gov.in will also air the speech.
In the previous edition, the PM had expressed concerns over the rising cases of rape reported across the country and said the recent amendment passed in Parliament proved that the “nation will not tolerate” such crimes. “No civil society can tolerate any kind of injustice towards the woman-power of the country. The nation will not tolerate those committing rapes. With this point in view, Parliament has made a provision of strictest punishment by passing the Criminal Act Amendment Bill. Those guilty of rape will get a minimum sentence of 10 years and those found guilty of raping girls below the age of 12 years will be awarded the death sentence,” he had said.
The Prime Minister also congratulated the Indian contingent participating in the Asian Games in Indonesia — making a special mention of the “large number of our daughters” winning medals.
Ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday tomorrow, PM Modi said, "Bapu Ji was a mass leader connecting with people was his special quality. Everyone experienced this unique trait of his personality."
"The Indian Air Force has played an important role in bridging the gender gap. Both men and women are equally contributing towards the security of the country," PM Modi said.
Referring to Indian Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was recently rescued from the south Indian Ocean after he had injured himself during the Golden Global Race, PM Modi said, 'Without eating food or drinking water, Tomy successfully fought his struggle. I spoke to him recently; I had already met him once earlier. His struggle is an inspiration to the youngsters of the country.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address by speaking on the recent anniversary of surgical strike. He said, "Every Indian is proud of our armed forces and brave soldiers. On Saturday, 1.25 billion Indians celebrated #ParakramParv. We remembered the 2016 surgical strike when our soldiers gave a befitting reply to those waging a proxy war in the garb of terrorism."
