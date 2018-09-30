Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Mann Ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: Proud of our armed forces, says PM Modi on surgical strikes
Live now

Mann Ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: Proud of our armed forces, says PM Modi on surgical strikes

In his last edition last month, the PM had expressed concerns over the rising cases of rape reported across the country and said the recent amendment passed in Parliament proved that the “nation will not tolerate” such crimes.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2018 11:26:52 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the nation in the 48th edition of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The PM’s speech will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, information and broadcasting ministry and allindiaradio.gov.in will also air the speech.

In the previous edition, the PM had expressed concerns over the rising cases of rape reported across the country and said the recent amendment passed in Parliament proved that the “nation will not tolerate” such crimes. “No civil society can tolerate any kind of injustice towards the woman-power of the country. The nation will not tolerate those committing rapes. With this point in view, Parliament has made a provision of strictest punishment by passing the Criminal Act Amendment Bill. Those guilty of rape will get a minimum sentence of 10 years and those found guilty of raping girls below the age of 12 years will be awarded the death sentence,” he had said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the Indian contingent participating in the Asian Games in Indonesia — making a special mention of the “large number of our daughters” winning medals.

Live Blog

11:24 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
11:24 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
'Mahatma Gandhi connected with everyone'

Ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday tomorrow, PM Modi said, "Bapu Ji was a mass leader connecting with people was his special quality. Everyone experienced this unique trait of his personality."

11:22 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Both men, women monitoring India's security: PM Modi

"The Indian Air Force has played an important role in bridging the gender gap. Both men and women are equally contributing towards the security of the country," PM Modi said.

11:19 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Never eyed someone else’s territory maliciously: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
11:14 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
'Indian forces playing leading role in maintaining world peace'
11:12 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
11:09 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM Modi remembers Indian Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy

Referring to Indian Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was recently rescued from the south Indian Ocean after he had injured himself during the Golden Global Race, PM Modi said, 'Without eating food or drinking water, Tomy successfully fought his struggle. I spoke to him recently; I had already met him once earlier. His struggle is an inspiration to the youngsters of the country.' 

11:05 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM Modi lauds army for surgical strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address by speaking on the recent anniversary of surgical strike. He said, "Every Indian is proud of our armed forces and brave soldiers. On Saturday, 1.25 billion Indians celebrated #ParakramParv. We remembered the 2016 surgical strike when our soldiers gave a befitting reply to those waging a proxy war in the garb of terrorism."

11:02 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM Modi begins addressing the nation
10:59 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Live streaming of Mann Ki Baat
10:51 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Mann Ki Baat programme to begin shortly
10:47 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM Modi to shortly address nation on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly begin his address to the nation in the 48th edition of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The PM’s speech will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, information and broadcasting ministry and allindiaradio.gov.in will also air the speech.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd