PM Modi sends out strong message against rape: Won’t tolerate injustice towards women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delivering a strong message against the incidents of rape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country will not tolerate such heinous crimes and assured that the recently-passed Criminal Act Amendment Bill will play an effective role in crimes against women.

While addressing the citizens during his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, Modi said, “No civil society can tolerate any kind of injustice towards women of the country. The nation will not tolerate those committing rapes. With this in mind, Parliament has made a provision of strictest punishment by passing the Criminal Act Amendment Bill.”

Emphasising on the severity of the law, the prime minister said, “Those guilty of rape will get a minimum sentence of 10 years and those found guilty of raping girls below the age of 12 years will be awarded the death sentence.”

Read | Full text of PM Narendra Modi’s 47th Mann Ki Baat

Modi also cited examples of a case where the rape accused was awarded stringent punishment following a speedy trial within a few days.

While assuring justice to Muslim women through the Triple Talaq Bill, which could not be passed in Rajya Sabha, during the Monsoon Session, Modi said, “I assure the Muslim women that the entire country stands by them to provide them social justice.” He added that economic growth will be incomplete without a social transformation while referring to the decade-old practice.

“The Triple Talaq Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha, although it could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha. However, I assure the Muslim women that the entire country stands by them to provide them social justice,” the prime minister said.

Read | Mann ki Baat: PM Modi says the country stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Kerala

“When we move ahead in the national interest, a change in the lives of the poor, the backward, the exploited and the deprived ones can also be brought about,” he added.

Conceding one of the main demands of the Opposition parties, the Union Cabinet approved inclusion of a provision of granting bail to men accused of giving instant triple talaq to their wives. While the offence continues to remain non-bailable, the latest provision makes it permissible for a magistrate to grant bail to the accused.

Speaking on the number of bills beneficial to the youth and which was passed during the session, Modi said, “This step will prove to be the one to move forward our march towards achieving the goal of social justice.”

Referring to the SC/ST Act, he said, “This Act will give more security to the interests of SC and ST communities. This will also forbid criminals from indulging in atrocities and will instil confidence among the Dalit communities.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd