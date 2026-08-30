In Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi calls for drug-free India, stronger future for youths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a drug-free India and a stronger future for the youth during the 137th episode of his Mann Ki Baat broadcast.

“You go to this website, choose any one year, and you will get to know who ruled which part of Bharat at that time. This was done by Mumbai’s Krishna Sheshadri,” PM Modi said.

“‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ campaign is currently gaining momentum across the country. Its goal is clear: drug-free youth, drug-free India. Many people, particularly the youth, have become a large part of this. After all, this is our collective resolve towards the health, happiness, and bright future of Bharat’s youth. Addiction does not affect just one person, its consequences are felt by the entire family and society. I would like to commend those who raise awareness about drugs and come forward to help those who are dealing with the addiction,” he added.