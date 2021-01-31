PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM to address year’s first radio address at 11 AM

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today.

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this year’s first Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. This will be the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme.

The latest episode comes days after violence broke out between protesting farmers and the police in the National Capital on Republic Day. At an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Saturday, he said that the Government’s offer to keep the implementation of the three farm laws on hold for 18 months is still on the table. He added that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is just a phone call away for taking forward talks with protesting farmer unions.

In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Prime Minister Modi said the nation had developed ‘Aatmanirbharta’ during the coronavirus crisis. He added that a major transformation has occurred in people’s attitudes in a period of one year and customers too are demanding ‘Made In India’ products.The Prime Minister said people have shown their support for ‘Vocal for Local’ and urged manufacturers and industry leaders to make world-class products. PM Modi also paid tributes to several revered Sikh personalities, including sons of Guru Gobind Singh, saying their sacrifices helped keep our culture safe.

The programme will be aired live on All India Radio, DD as well as the Narendra Modi Mobile App.