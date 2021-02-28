scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 28, 2021
PM Modi ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Live updates: Prime Minister begins addressing the nation

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Earlier this month, PM Modi had invited the people of the country to share inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 28, 2021 11:02:29 am
PM Narendra Modi, Toy fair, India's first toy fair, toy Fair 2021, PM Modi inaugurates India Toy Fair 2021, PM Modi toy fair inauguration, India news, Indian Express newsIn the previous episode of his radio programme, the Prime Minister had condemned the violence that broke out in the National Capital between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police on Republic Day.(PTI/File)

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11 AM. Earlier this month, the prime minister had invited the people of the country to share inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism. 

“Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th,” he tweeted, sharing a link for people to send in the ideas for the next episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. 

In the previous episode of his radio programme, PM Modi had condemned the violence that broke out in the National Capital between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police on Republic Day. “In the midst of all this, India was shocked to witness the insult of the tricolour on 26th January,” PM Modi said. “We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty.”  He also lauded India for its success in carrying out the initial phase of a nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive. Vaccinating corona warriors, who are at the frontline of India’s battle against the deadly pandemic, is the country’s priority, he said.

PM Modi had also called on people from across the country to write about freedom fighters and stories of struggle to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day this year. 

Live Blog

PM Modi 'Mann Ki Baat' Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. Follow the latest updates below.

11:01 (IST)28 Feb 2021
PM Modi begins addressing the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address has begun. Hear it here. 

10:07 (IST)28 Feb 2021
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address to begin at 11 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am today via his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

In last month's 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi said that the country was only able to send consignments of indigenous coronavirus vaccines to foreign countries as it is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines.

"You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines," he said.

So far, India has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries while 100 lakh doses were sent under commercial supplies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

