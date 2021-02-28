PM Modi ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Live updates: Prime Minister begins addressing the nation

In the previous episode of his radio programme, the Prime Minister had condemned the violence that broke out in the National Capital between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police on Republic Day.(PTI/File)

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11 AM. Earlier this month, the prime minister had invited the people of the country to share inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism.

“Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th,” he tweeted, sharing a link for people to send in the ideas for the next episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

In the previous episode of his radio programme, PM Modi had condemned the violence that broke out in the National Capital between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police on Republic Day. “In the midst of all this, India was shocked to witness the insult of the tricolour on 26th January,” PM Modi said. “We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty.” He also lauded India for its success in carrying out the initial phase of a nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive. Vaccinating corona warriors, who are at the frontline of India’s battle against the deadly pandemic, is the country’s priority, he said.

PM Modi had also called on people from across the country to write about freedom fighters and stories of struggle to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day this year.