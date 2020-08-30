PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Modi to address 68th edition of radio broadcast at 11 am

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation through his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am. “Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August,” the prime minister had tweeted on Saturday.
On August 18, Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of the programme today.
In his last broadcast, Modi had cautioned citizens against the spread of coronavirus and said wearing of masks and social distancing must continue as the threat of the virus was as high as ever. He even spoke to several CBSE students, who recently cleared their board exams, and shared the success stories of the country's rural areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to some successful students of the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE), and congratulated them in last month's ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Modi interacted with the students, most of them are from small towns and villages. Sharing success stories of the country’s rural area, the Prime Minister said their achievements were not limited only in sports and other fields, but also in board exam results. He also shared the stories through his Twitter handle.
