Sunday, August 30, 2020
Top news
Live now

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Modi to address 68th edition of radio broadcast at 11 am

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: On August 18, Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of the programme today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2020 10:47:38 am
PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation through his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am. “Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August,” the prime minister had tweeted on Saturday.

On August 18, Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of the programme today.

In his last broadcast, Modi had cautioned citizens against the spread of coronavirus and said wearing of masks and social distancing must continue as the threat of the virus was as high as ever. He even spoke to several CBSE students, who recently cleared their board exams, and shared the success stories of the country’s rural areas.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via Mann Ki Baat at 11 am. Get latest updates here.

10:47 (IST)30 Aug 2020
PM Modi interacts with successful CBSE students, shares their stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to some successful students of the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE), and congratulated them in last month's ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Modi interacted with the students, most of them are from small towns and villages. Sharing success stories of the country’s rural area, the Prime Minister said their achievements were not limited only in sports and other fields, but also in board exam results. He also shared the stories through his Twitter handle.

10:36 (IST)30 Aug 2020
Coronavirus is as lethal as it was in beginning

In his last broadcast, Modi had cautioned citizens against the spread of coronavirus and said wearing of masks and social distancing must continue as the threat of the virus was as high as ever. The prime minister added that when one feels tired of wearing a mask, they should think of Covid warriors and their exemplary efforts. “Today, Covid-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most of the other countries. We managed to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant," he had said.

10:27 (IST)30 Aug 2020
PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation through his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about Ladakh and Kutch, and praised the two regions for employing novel methods to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against Covid-19,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, while shedding light on the various administrative and innovative efforts being undertaken in villages. “With a positive approach, a disaster can be turned around into opportunity,” PM Modi added.

Modi also applauded the efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to promote local products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that on August 15 this year, Independence Day would be celebrated amid Covid-19 restrictions.

PM Modi also expressed solidarity with all those affected by floods and heavy rainfall across India. The Centre, the state governments, local administrations, NDRF and social organisations are working to provide all possible assistance to those affected, he said.

