PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Modi to address 68th edition of radio broadcast at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation through his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am. “Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August,” the prime minister had tweeted on Saturday.

On August 18, Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of the programme today.

In his last broadcast, Modi had cautioned citizens against the spread of coronavirus and said wearing of masks and social distancing must continue as the threat of the virus was as high as ever. He even spoke to several CBSE students, who recently cleared their board exams, and shared the success stories of the country’s rural areas.