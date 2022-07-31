scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

PM Modi to address 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme

In the 90th edition of Mann Ki Baat, last month, PM Modi invoked the 1975 Emergency, which took place 47 years ago.

Updated: July 31, 2022 10:27:14 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited inputs for Mann ki Baat earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “I invite you all to tune-in to this month’s #MannKiBaat tomorrow, 31st July at 11 AM. (sic)” He also shared a booklet covering topics from last month including new opportunites in India’s space sector, the youth’s participation in sports, the importance of waste management, taking precautions against Covid-19 and so on.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had invited inputs for this month’s Mann Ki Baat. Citizens could share their ideas the MyGov website or the NaMo App or by dialling 1800-11-7800.

In the 90th edition of Mann Ki Baat, last month, PM Modi invoked the 1975 Emergency, which took place 47 years ago. Calling it an attempt to “crush the democracy of India”, PM Modi said that the people of India were ultimately able to defeat a “dictatorial mindset” in a democratic way.

