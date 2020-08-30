Mann Ki Baat: In fresh Atma Nirbhar Bharat push, Modi says time to be vocal for toys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a fresh push for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country has the ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon young entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’ as part of his government’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative.

Modi also lauded the various mobile apps that were part of the “app innovation challenge” and urged young entrepreneurs to develop computer games in the country.

Addressing the nation on the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “Computer games are also very famous. Both young and old play them. But most of them are influenced by the West. We should have India-centric games. We can be ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ in this regard.”

The Prime Minister said that the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore but India’s share is very small, and stressed on the need to work to increase it.

“During these times, I have been thinking about my young friends. I have been thinking – how can my young friends get more toys. This is necessary as toys can be used to build minds. Even Rabindra Nath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys,” he said.

Besides this, Modi also praised the citizens for their unprecedented restraint and simplicity in their festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. He hailed farmers for increase in sowing area for different grains.

“This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation…There is a close link between nature and our festivals,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India will complete its 75 years of Independence in 2022 and suggested a host of measures to teachers to help bring to light contributions of thousands and lakhs of “unsung heroes” of the freedom struggle.

It is important that our youngsters are aware of them, he said in his radio programme.

