Lok Sabha polls to Ayodhya verdict, here is what PM Modi spoke on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation though his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. The episode was the last of 2019. The programme was broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App at 11 am.

While today he spoke on a range of issues, with a focus on the youth of today, let us take a look at the topics he touched upon this year.

‘Voting sacred… not being able to vote should pain’

In January this year, months before the Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister emphasised on the importance of voting, saying one should feel pain when they fail to cast their ballot. He also hailed the role of the Election Commission and said that it was “natural for every citizen to feel proud” for its “meticulous organising abilities”.

Modi also pointed out that those born in the 21st century will cast their vote for the first time in the upcoming elections. “They face the opportunity to shoulder responsibilities pertaining to the country. They have embarked upon the journey of being partners in nation-building. The time has come for a confluence of individual dreams and the nation’s dream,” he said.

In last Mann Ki Baat before polls, Modi promises to return in May

While delivering the last Mann Ki Baat radio address before the elections, Modi promised to return on the last Sunday of May “with the power of your blessings”.

“…the next episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast on the last Sunday of the month of May. This means I shall take up our thoughts and ideas accumulated over the three months of March, April and entire May after the elections, with confidence anew. With the power of your blessings, once again I shall begin this series of conversations through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, and shall keep doing ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with you for years,” the Prime Minister had said.

He also acknowledged the sacrifice of the security personnel killed in the deadly Pulwama terror attack and the brave faces their families have put up.

In first Mann Ki Baat of Modi 2.0, PM focuses on saving water

In his first Mann ki Baat after being re-elected, Modi said it was the first time that “women enthusiastically voted, as much as men did”. “Another encouraging fact is that today there are a record 78 women MPs,” he added.

He also stressed on the importance of conservation of water to meet the ongoing crisis across the country, comparing water to “God’s prasad”. “We together should resolve to save every drop of water,” Modi said in his monthly radio address. “I believe, like other problems on hand, we can solve this predicament with the participation of the people, janbhagidari, and their power, janshakti… We are bound to find a solution through the strength, cooperation and resolution of 130 crore citizens.”

Make India plastic-free, says PM Modi

In August, Modi called upon people to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by striving to make India plastic-free and exhorted municipalities, NGOs and the corporate sector to take measures for safe disposal of accumulated plastic waste before Diwali.

The Prime Minister asked people to participate in the annual “Swachhta Hi Seva” campaign, which will begin on September 11. “This year, on October 2, when we celebrate Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is open defecation-free but also shall lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic,” he had said.

‘End the menace of single-use plastics’

In September, the Prime Minister talked about a range of issues including women empowerment, the menace of single-use plastic, and the recent government decision to ban e-cigarettes.

“There are several misconceptions being spread about the use of e-cigarettes, including the one which says that they are not harmful to health,” he said, adding that severe harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health.”

Loud mouths made irresponsible statements before Ayodhya verdict in 2010: Modi

Ahead of the Ayodhya land dispute verdict, Modi recalled how political parties and the civil society played a mature role in uniting people when efforts were made to polarise the country in 2010. The Prime Minister said several “interest groups” had tried to exploit the situation to their interest.

“Some loudmouths had made irresponsible statements just to hog the limelight … It continued for five to 10 days,” he said. Thanks to the people of India, social organisations, political parties, saints, seers and leaders of all faiths, it became a day that furthered unity, he added.

‘Country moving forward with fresh hopes after Ayodhya verdict’

In November, Modi thanked the nation for embracing the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case peacefully. He said, “130 crore Indians have proved that there is nothing above national interest for them by upholding the values of unity and harmony. The verdict on Ram Temple was welcomed by people across the country peacefully.”

“While the long legal battle has ended, the respect towards the judiciary has also grown. This verdict has also proved to be a milestone for our judiciary,” he said.

MPs broke all records of last 60 years, Parliament very productive, says Modi

In the last episode of the radio show for the year, Modi today spoke about a wide range of subjects, including the aspiration’s of India’s youth to attendance of parliamentarians in both the Houses.

The youth of the country, PM Modi said, dislike “instability, chaos, nepotism”. “In the coming decade, young India will play a key role. Today’s youth believes in the system and also has an opinion on a wide range of issues. I consider this to be a great thing,” he added.

