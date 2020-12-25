Mamata Banerjee govt has destroyed West Bengal: PM Modi

During his interaction with farmers from six states on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal saying her ideology has destroyed the state and that she was doing politics by stopping over 70 lakh farmers of the state from getting benefits of the Centre’s flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 is being provided every year.

PM Modi also wondered while there were agitations against the new farm laws, no protests were visible against West Bengal’s decision of not implementing PM-Kisan scheme.

“Around 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are not getting the benefit of this scheme, which is fully funded by the Centre. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers. Mamata Banerjee govt has destroyed West Bengal, they’re playing politics by stopping benefits for their own farmers. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?” PM Modi asked.

Modi said more than 23 lakh West Bengal farmers have applied online to take advantage of this scheme, but the state government has stopped the verification process for so long. “If you listen to 15 years old speech of Mamta Ji, then you will know how much this ideology has ruined Bengal,” he said.

The Prime Minister said everyone knows how the state has been ruined by the political ideology of those who ruled there for decades. “The public is watching those doing selfish politics very closely. The parties that do not speak on the benefit of farmers in West Bengal are engaged in harassing the citizens of Delhi here in the name of the farmers and are ruining the economy of the country,” he added.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal by the middle of this year.

Slamming the Kerala government for joining farmers protest, PM Modi said, “Those ruling Kerala for years are joining Punjab farmers for selfies, but not doing anything for mandi system in own state.”

“The groups who are talking about mandis, APMC are the ones who destroyed West Bengal, Kerala. There are no APMCs and mandis in Kerala. So, why are no protests in Kerala? Why don’t they start a movement there? But are only misguiding the farmers of Punjab,” he added.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In an interaction with farmers of six states on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Opposition for “pushing a political agenda” by “spreading myths and lies” over the new farm laws. “Some parties are pushing a political agenda by opposing the new farm laws. Some people are spreading myths and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming,” he said.