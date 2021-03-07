‘It’s good that you did not fall, otherwise…’: PM Modi takes jibe at Mamata’s scooty ride

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s electric scooty ride in protest of rising fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said while he did not wish anyone to fall, what could he do if “Didi’s scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram” — the seat from which she is contesting the Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister, who addressed a mega rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, said: “When you took over the scooty a few days ago, everyone was praying for your safety. It is good that you did not fall, or you would have made the state where the scooty was manufactured your enemy.”

“You turned your scooty towards Nandigram instead of Bhawanipur. Didi, we want the good of everyone, we do not want anyone to get hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram.”

#WATCH | Your (Mamata Banerjee’s) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don’t want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/OycJdytWNk — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Making a political statement ahead of the state Assembly polls, Mamata had commuted on an electric scooter on February 25 to protest against the rising fuel prices.

The West Bengal chief minister has decided to fight this election from Nandigram — keeping her promise of returning to the political theatre from where a key road to her march to power began almost a decade-and-a-half ago. The BJP has fielded her former aide Suvendu Banerjee from Nandigram.

Mamata will vacate the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata that she has been representing since 2011. The seat will be contested by Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.