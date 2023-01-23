scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Modi govt helping crony friends exploit glaciers in Ladakh: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Social reformist Sonam Wangchuk had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggested the extinction of nearly two-thirds of the glaciers in the Union Territory.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Express photo)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government on Monday, saying that the Centre was allowing its friends to exploit the eco-sensitive Himalayan glaciers of Ladakh.

Kharge demanded that the Centre should listen to the people of Ladakh on statehood and protect their interests. “People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding statehood for the Union Territory, and safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. But your government has deceitfully betrayed them, despite making tall promises,” he tweeted.

He added that the country’s security in a strategic border region is being endangered by denying Constitutional protection to Ladakh.

Recently, social reformist Sonam Wangchuk had also urged PM Modi to ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggested the extinction of nearly two-thirds of the glaciers in the Union Territory. Wangchuk had stressed that if Ladakh is refrained from being provided protection from industries, the glaciers in the region will become extinct, thus creating enormous problems due to water scarcity.

Meanwhile, prominent leaders in Ladakh held a protest on January 15 demanding full statehood for the Union Territory, and safeguarding the region under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 14:24 IST
