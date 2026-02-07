‘Look forward to strengthening friendship’: PM Modi arrives in Kuala Lumpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, marking the start of his third state visit to the Southeast Asian country. He was received at the airport by his counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, after which the two leaders headed to a community programme in the capital.

PM Modi wrote on X: “Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia.”

What will PM Modi do in Malaysia

The leaders will hold bilateral talks, aimed at strengthening defence and security ties, enhancing economic partnership and exploring new domains of collaboration, a departure statement said. This also marks PM Modi’s first visit since India-Malaysia relations were elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024.

The invitation from the Malaysia Prime Minister comes on the heels of India and the United States announcing an interim trade agreement, which PM Modi called “a great news,” thanking US President Donald Trump for his personal commitment.