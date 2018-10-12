Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
PM Modi Lord Vishnu’s incarnation, says Maharashtra BJP spokesperson

Talking to a Marathi news channel, BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh said, "The country is fortunate that we have got a god-like leader in Modi."

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: October 12, 2018 9:35:49 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

A Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “11th incarnation” of Lord Vishnu, prompting ridicule by the Opposition, with the Congress calling it an “insult” to the gods.

“Hon PM @narendramodi ji is the 11th #Avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu (sic),” state BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh said on Twitter.

Talking to a Marathi news channel, he said, “The country is fortunate that we have got a god-like leader in Modi.”

Attacking Wagh, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said it was an “insult” to the gods.

“This is also an attempt to find lost political ground (by Wagh). I do not think this (comment) needs to be given much importance,” he added. The remark was reflective of the “low level of culture” within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Londhe said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad also took a dig at Wagh.

“Wagh is an engineering graduate from VJTI. There is a need now to check if his certificate (degree) is genuine. This was not expected from him,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

