Follow Us:
Saturday, July 14, 2018
  • Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: PM lays foundation stone of 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway
Live now

Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: PM lays foundation stone of 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway

Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1000 crore in Varanasi, which is his own constituency. Some of the projects include Panchkosi Parikrama Marg worth Rs 97 crore, revival of 26 ghats worth Rs 10 crore.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2018 3:28:12 pm
Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi being greeted by Governor Ram Naik on arrival at Varanasi. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Varanasi to inaugurate key projects in Uttar Pradesh. The prime minister will inaugurate a series of projects amounting to Rs 7,000 crore in a span of 15 days in the state. He began his tour by laying the foundation stone of the Purvanchal Expressway project in Azamgarh.

Modi will then go to Mirzapur where he will dedicate to people the Bansagar irrigation canal project aimed at benefiting the farmers. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1000 crore in Varanasi, which is his own constituency. Some of the projects include Panchkosi Parikrama Marg worth Rs 97 crore, revival of 26 ghats worth Rs 10 crore, widening and beautification of link road between Bhikhipur crossing and Amra crossing worth Rs 29 crore, construction of “Kanha Upvan” under Smart City project worth Rs 10 crore and many more.

Live Blog

PM Modi in UP to inaugurate projects worth Rs 7000 crore. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

15:27 (IST) 14 Jul 2018
PM Modi lays foundation stone of 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway

PM Modi lays foundation stone of 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway which will be constructed with a budget of over Rs 11000 crore and connect the Purvanchal region to the state's capital Lucknow. The construction is likely to be completed in a period of 36 months, and a part of it will be constructed on the lines of airport strip for landing and takeoff of fighter jets in times of emergency. 

15:23 (IST) 14 Jul 2018
Expressway to connect region to mainstream development: Adityanath

Adityanath addressinng the gathering said that Prime Minister has given a new direction to development in Varanasi. He added that the inauguration of AIIMS and fertilizer industry in Gorakhpur has helped in boosting services in the area. Adityanath said that the expressway will connect those areas which have been left aside from the mainstream development during the rule of SP and BSP in the state

15:17 (IST) 14 Jul 2018
PM Modi to inagurate Purvanchal Expressway shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM yogi Adityanath has reached the spot to lay the foundation stone of the Purvanchal Expressway.  Adityanath said that the expressway will speed up development in Purvanchal region of the state and will help in increasing jobs and businesses. 

“We are ready to start work on the projects soon after the foundation stone laying ceremony is over,” said Avaneesh Awasthi, principal secretary ( Information). The event would take place at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, where the investors’ summit was held in February. Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad are supposed to be present at the event. When asked if the repeated visits of Prime Minister to the state is a sign that the BJP is feeling the heat ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP state president, told The Indian Express, “Enthusiasm among public for Modi is still the same as in 2014. In fact, BJP’s development works in UP are troubling the Opposition parties.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd