Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: PM lays foundation stone of 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway

Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi being greeted by Governor Ram Naik on arrival at Varanasi. (Source: ANI) Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi being greeted by Governor Ram Naik on arrival at Varanasi. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Varanasi to inaugurate key projects in Uttar Pradesh. The prime minister will inaugurate a series of projects amounting to Rs 7,000 crore in a span of 15 days in the state. He began his tour by laying the foundation stone of the Purvanchal Expressway project in Azamgarh.

Modi will then go to Mirzapur where he will dedicate to people the Bansagar irrigation canal project aimed at benefiting the farmers. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1000 crore in Varanasi, which is his own constituency. Some of the projects include Panchkosi Parikrama Marg worth Rs 97 crore, revival of 26 ghats worth Rs 10 crore, widening and beautification of link road between Bhikhipur crossing and Amra crossing worth Rs 29 crore, construction of “Kanha Upvan” under Smart City project worth Rs 10 crore and many more.