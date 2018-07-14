Modi in UP LIVE UPDATES: PM lays foundation stone of 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Varanasi to inaugurate key projects in Uttar Pradesh. The prime minister will inaugurate a series of projects amounting to Rs 7,000 crore in a span of 15 days in the state. He began his tour by laying the foundation stone of the Purvanchal Expressway project in Azamgarh.
Modi will then go to Mirzapur where he will dedicate to people the Bansagar irrigation canal project aimed at benefiting the farmers. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1000 crore in Varanasi, which is his own constituency. Some of the projects include Panchkosi Parikrama Marg worth Rs 97 crore, revival of 26 ghats worth Rs 10 crore, widening and beautification of link road between Bhikhipur crossing and Amra crossing worth Rs 29 crore, construction of “Kanha Upvan” under Smart City project worth Rs 10 crore and many more.
PM Modi lays foundation stone of 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway which will be constructed with a budget of over Rs 11000 crore and connect the Purvanchal region to the state's capital Lucknow. The construction is likely to be completed in a period of 36 months, and a part of it will be constructed on the lines of airport strip for landing and takeoff of fighter jets in times of emergency.
Adityanath addressinng the gathering said that Prime Minister has given a new direction to development in Varanasi. He added that the inauguration of AIIMS and fertilizer industry in Gorakhpur has helped in boosting services in the area. Adityanath said that the expressway will connect those areas which have been left aside from the mainstream development during the rule of SP and BSP in the state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM yogi Adityanath has reached the spot to lay the foundation stone of the Purvanchal Expressway. Adityanath said that the expressway will speed up development in Purvanchal region of the state and will help in increasing jobs and businesses.