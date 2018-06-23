PM Modi likely to inaugrate Delhi Metro’s Mundka-Bahadurgarh line on Sunday

Delhi Metro’s green line to be extended till Mundka. (Express File photo) Delhi Metro’s green line to be extended till Mundka. (Express File photo)

The 11.2-km-long fully-elevated Mundka-Bahadurgarh section of the Delhi Metro’s Green Line will be opened for passengers from Sunday evening, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to inaugurate the corridor tomorrow. This would be the DMRC’s third foray into the neighbouring state of Haryana. Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon (Yellow Line) and Faridabad (Violet Line).

The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, would be an extension of the existing Green Line (standard-gauge tracks) from Inderlok to Mundka.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the facility through a video-conference facility from the PMO on Sunday,” a highly-placed source said. Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the function in Bahadurgarh, the source said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement issued today, said, “Passenger services on the City Park (Bahadurgarh)–Mundka metro corridor will begin from 4 PM tomorrow.” City Park is the name of the station that falls in the satellite city of Bahadurgarh, a bustling urban settlement in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

“As per the time table for the entire Inderlok/Kirti Nagar–City Park section, a total of 20 trains will be put into service,” a senior DMRC official said.

“Every alternate train from Mundka will go up to City Park in Bahadurgarh, and a frequency of around eight minutes will be maintained between Mundka and City Park. The total running time between Inderlok/Kirti Nagar and City Park (Bahadurgarh) will be about 50 minutes,” he said.

Bahadurgarh has a population of about 1.7 lakh and besides having industrial units is also an upcoming educational hub, with many universities and colleges. Mundka too has industrial units, and therefore the new corridor will facilitate to-and-fro travel of people employed there and students who have to travel from Delhi, the official said.

After the opening of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section would become 29.64 km long, the DMRC said. With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations.

Haryana already has over 21 km of lines under the DMRC network. With this section, the Delhi Metro section in Haryana will expand to 25.8 km. “This entirely elevated section will not only connect the capital city with Bahadurgarh, but also provide connectivity to many outer Delhi areas of the western fringes of the city, such as Mundka, Ghevra and Tikri Kalan,” the DMRC said.

In Delhi, stations will be Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border, while in Haryana, it will be Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park. The facade of the Mundka Industrial Area station has been decorated with beautiful terracotta designs. All other stations on the line also have vibrant colour scheme with bright yellow pillars on the platforms.

The lifts also have been done in an eco-friendly way with terracotta tiles at all stations. The roof-tops of the elevated stations have also been redesigned for better aesthetics, the Delhi Metro said. All seven stations have been equipped with the latest energy-efficient systems and rated as “platinum” by the Indian Green Building Council for adherence to green building norms, it added.

With the opening of the Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor, the span of Phase-3 network will expand to nearly 98 km, the official said. Also, the total network of the DMRC outside Delhi will spread to 39.33 km with 27 metro stations. Another 49.17 km of new lines with 36 stations (including Noida-Greater Noida corridor) is being currently built, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App