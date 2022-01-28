PM’s global outreach to foreign researchers, academics and sportsperson on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a special effort to reach out to foreign academics, researchers, scholars, singers and sportsmen on occasion on India’s 73rd Republic Day through personal letters sent to each of them.

The letters are in line with the ongoing programme to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The government of India has launched the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark India’s freedom struggle.

PM’s letters acknowledge the achievements and contribution of the receiver’s respective fields of expertise.

In his note to Polish researcher Krzysztof Iwanek whose area of expertise also lies in Indian history and politics the PM said academics, researchers and teachers play a crucial role in pushing the boundaries of knowledge by constantly venturing into new frontiers as well as sharing it with society.

“…26th January this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India marks 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India, with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and a hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people,” he wrote.

“The world’s future is being written by people like you, who enhance its intellectual capital and ensure our coming generations benefit from it. Educating the world about Asia, its issues and its security dynamics, you have played an important role in creating a conducive atmosphere for a global consensus on security issues,” he added.

Cricketers Jonty Rhodes and Chris Gayle also received the letter acknowledging their connection with India.

In his letter to Rhodes, the Prime Minister said,”Over the years, you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. This special bond was truly reflected when you name your daughter after this great nation. You are truly a special ambassador of the strong relations between a nations.

Gayle also tweeted about the letter “reaffirming” his “close personal ties with him (PM) and to the people of India.”

In his letter to Gayle the PM wrote: “It is very heartening to know that you also understand Hindi and Punjabi. You are a true entertainer both on and off the field. With ambassadors like you, it is certain that Indian Jamaican ties will deepen even further.”

Among other recipients of the letter were Amrita Narlikar, professor and president of the German Institute for Global and Area Studies. In the letter to Narlikar the PM wrote, “ Academics, researchers and teachers play a crucial role in pushing the boundaries of knowledge by constantly venturing into new frontiers as well as sharing it with society. The world’s future is being written by people like you who enhance its intellectual capital and ensure upcoming generations benefit from it.”

In the letter to author and academic Vivek Wadhwa, the PM said India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations, which he is confident will empower lives and contribute to the global good.

“I appreciate your deep understanding of the tech sector, its utility and possible dangers. The digital infrastructure that India is building, is aimed at bringing the fruits of technology to every citizen, while at the same time providing the necessary and requisite protection of privacy and data. I am confident that your expertise in policy prescriptions will help India to work better in this regard,” the letter further said.

Gad Saad, professor and evolutionary behavioural scientist, also received a letter from the PM.

Tweeting about the letter Saad wrote, “ I just received an official letter from a very high representative of the prime minister of one of the leading democracies in the world. I am not at liberty to share any additional information but it is truly incredible.”

In his letter to Trinidadian singer Machel Montano, the PM said: “…you have been a singer and performer par excellence. I have come to know that you are also drawn to India’s spiritual ethos. The ancient civilization of India offers a multitude of sources which can give answers to the questions asked by humanity since the beginning of existence. India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good.”