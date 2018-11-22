Within 3 years, city gas distribution facility will be available in 400 districts, says PM Modi

Asserting that India was “committed to move towards cleaner fuel”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid foundation stones to mark the beginning of work for CNG supply to automobiles and piped cooking gas to kitchens in 129 districts of 18 states, covering over a quarter of India’s population.

The Prime Minister said that until 2014, only 66 districts in the country were within the purview of the City gas distribution, and claimed that the numbers rose to nearly 174 districts. He said the city gas distribution facility will be available in 400 districts in the next two-three years. “It’s a grand picture of how our cities have taken steps towards gas-based economy,” Modi said in his address in the national capital, reported news agency PTI.

India is committed to move towards cleaner fuel. Here is how. https://t.co/GyE1SaUSKm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2018

Claiming that his government was paying attention to all aspects related to making India a gas-based economy, PM Modi said, “To strengthen the gas infrastructure of the country, work is being done simultaneously to increase the number of LNG terminals and work on the network of Nationwide Gas grid and City gas distribution.”

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the city gas licensing rounds are a step towards making India a gas-based economy.

With an annual consumption of 142 million standard cubic meters per day, the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix is just 6.2 per cent. This compares to a world average of 24 per cent. Gas accounts for 25 per cent share in Gujarat’s energy mix.

Modi government also launched the 10th round of bidding for award of city gas licenses in 124 new districts in a bid to cut emissions through a greater share of environment-friendly natural gas as auto and cooking fuel.

Cities on offer in the 10th round include Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Kaithal in Haryana, Mysore and Gulbarga in Karnataka, Allapuza and Kollam in Kerala, Ujjain, Gwalior and Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Jhansi and Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Firozpur and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Ajmer and Jalor in Rajasthan, Nainital in Uttarakhand and Darjeeling and Howrah in West Bengal

