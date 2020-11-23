PM Modi lays foundation for 23 rural drinking water projects in UP’s Vindhyachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation of 23 rural drinking water schemes in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts of Vindhyachal region of Uttar Pradesh via video link and praised the state BJP government of continuing with the development work despite the Covid pandemic.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this (rural drinking water) scheme will ensure that the road to development is not affected. Uttar Pradesh is also an example… As compared to the perception of Uttar Pradesh earlier and the predictions made, the way in which projects are getting implemented one after the other, the image of the UP government and its officials is changing completely,” the Prime Minister said, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The way the fight against coronavirus is being fought in UP… Migrant labourers were given employment, they were taken care. This is not an ordinary job that in such a big state, so many things are being done on all the fronts. UP has done kamaal (wonders). I would like to congratulate the people of the state, its government, and Yogiji’s team,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also praised Adityanath for bringing down encephalitis cases and said that the success of the state government in containing the disease “is being discussed far and wide”.

“For saving lives of innocent children, each and every citizen of UP is blessing the entire team of Yogi Aditynath,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that despite resources, the regions of Vidhyachal and Bundelkhand became deprived of development work for long and invoked poet Rahimdas.

“Poet Rahimdas had said ‘jaa par vipadaa parat hai, so aavat yehi desh’ (a person facing difficulty comes to this place). The reason for this belief was the abundant resources and possibilities present here… For decades after Independence, if any area had fallen prey to neglect, then it was this area. Be it Vindhyachal or Bundelkhand, this entire area despite having resources became an area of scarcity. Despite having so many rivers, this area was identified as the most thirsty and drought-affected area. This was the reason, which forced many people to migrate from here,” the Prime Minister said.

The Rs 5,555-crore Har Ghar Nal Yojna would benefit around 40 lakh people in over 3,000 villages of the region, Modi said.

