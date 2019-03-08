PM Narendra Modi launches 5th volume of Dictionary of Martyrs

RELEASING THE fifth volume of the “Dictionary of Martyrs” on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said history should be accepted as it is and only those who fail to create history try to distort it.

The fifth volume is the final part of the project commissioned by Culture Ministry in 2009 under the UPA-II government to commemorate 150th anniversary of the first war of independence in 1857. It has been executed by the Indian Council of Historical Research and focuses on 15,000 martyrs who sacrificed their lives from the first war of independence till 1947. Each volume covers a different geographical zone. The first three volumes were released between 2011 and 2014. Volume 4 and 5 released under NDA government cover east India and south India.

“The effort of the government is to nurture and recall the brave deeds of the heroes of our freedom struggle. This will have a positive influence on the future generations and inspire them to think of ‘India First’,” Modi said at the launch. The complete dictionary includes those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, during the non-cooperation movement and Quit India movement and soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj. —With PTI