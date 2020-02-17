PM Narendra Modi launches 50 projects worth Rs 1,254 crore in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 50 projects worth Rs 1,254 crore in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. He dedicated to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and unveiled a 63-foot-tall statue of the RSS ideologue — the tallest statue of the leader in the country.

The Prime Minister also took part in a programme called ‘Kashi Ek Roop Anek’, a cultural arts and handicrafts exhibition, at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Center here.

Speaking at the event, he said that facilitating and strengthening traditional handicrafts workers, artisans and MSME will help in achieving the 5-trillion-dollar goal of the Indian economy.

The PM also praised the Yogi Adityanath government for taking measures to create more opportunities for Indian products in the international market.

Earlier in the day, he participated in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. He also inaugurated a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital here.

