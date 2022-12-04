scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

‘Steadfastly protect our nation’: PM Modi, other leaders extend greetings on Navy Day

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt General B.S. Raju lay wreaths at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Navy Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)

As India celebrated the Navy Day to mark the achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the nation in sending out greetings.

“Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history,” Modi said in a tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day of tour of Andhra Pradesh from today, wherein she will attend the Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam, among other programmes.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces will be the chief guest at the Navy Day celebration at Ramakrishna Beach in Vizag, where she will witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy and also inaugurate in virtual mode various projects of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The President will attend the Navy Day Reception at Ananthagiri in Visakhapatnam and later leave for temple-town Tirupati.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, extended his greetings on the day. He said, “The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security.”

Meanwhile at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar along with CDS General Anil Chauhan, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Army chief Lt General BS Raju, paid homage to the martyrs.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed his greetings to the jawans and tweeted: \Salute to the jawans for their courage and indomitable spirit to protect our maritime borders. Proud of the jawans safeguarding our country’s maritime interests with sheer dedication and commitment.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 10:48:07 am
