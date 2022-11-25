Even after Independence, we are taught history written as conspiracy during colonial era: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday, while speaking at the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan, said that despite India’s history rich in valour, victory and sacrifice, the one that is taught even after Independence is the history written as a conspiracy in the colonial era.

“In every corner of the country, brave sons and daughters fought oppressors. However, this part of history was intentionally suppressed,” the Prime Minister said. “Is the valour of Lachit Barphukan not important? Are the sacrifices of thousands of people in Assam against Mughals not important?”

We bow to the valorous Lachit Borphukan on his 400th birth anniversary. He played pivotal role in preserving the culture of Assam. https://t.co/w8eG6BAGby — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2022

While addressing the same session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had asked historians to highlight the achievements of leaders like Lachit Barphukan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh, and Durgadas Rathore among others to show history in a new light.

“Humble request to our historians that India isn’t just the story of Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir or Humayun. India is of Lachit Barphukan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh, Durgadas Rathore. We should make an effort to see it in a new light. It’ll fulfil our dream to be a Vishwa Guru,” Sarma said.

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a similar statement, saying no one can stop rewriting of history to free it from “distortions” as he urged academicians to research and write about 30 great Indian empires and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valour to fight for the motherland.

“I often come across complaints that our history has been distorted and tampered with. These allegations could be true. But who stops it from being corrected now? Who stops us from writing the correct history now,” he said.

Shah urged historians and students to identify 30 great empires in Indian history that ruled for more than 150 years in any part of the country and 300 warriors who showed exemplary courage to fight for the independence of the country and conduct research and write extensively about them.