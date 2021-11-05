scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
PM Modi arrives in Kedarnath, to inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya statue shortly

Ahead of Modi's visit, Dhami, who along with his Cabinet colleagues, reviewed preparations at the temple and said all arrangements are in place and Kedarpuri is all decked up to welcome Modi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 5, 2021 8:32:59 am
Modi in kedarnath, Prime minister narendra modi, Kedarnath shrine, PM Modi kedarnath visit, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, PM Modi news, India news, Indian expressPrime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kedarnath on Friday. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kedarnath Friday to offer prayers at Lord Shiva temple and also to unveil a magnificent 12-feet statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya weighing 35 tonnes, work on which had begun in 2019. This is Modi’s fifth visit to the temple as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister reached Dehradun early morning, where he was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Among a slew of projects, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the rebuilt samadhi of Shankaracharya damaged in the 2013 deluge near the Mandakini river, a tributary to the Ganga in the state’s Rudraprayag district. Adi Guru Shankaracharya, the 8th-century seer, had attained Moksha at Kedarnath.

The event will be streamed live at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts (monasteries), his birthplace and several prominent temples across the country.

PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore. Kedarpuri reconstruction is also considered the Prime Minister’s dream project whose progress is reviewed personally by him at regular intervals.

Modi in kedarnath, Prime minister narendra modi, Kedarnath shrine, PM Modi kedarnath visit, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, PM Modi news, India news, Indian express PM Modi was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI)

“The Prime Minister’s vision is to develop Devbhoomi as the world’s spiritual and cultural capital where people from across the globe come for peace,” Dhami said.

Redevelopment of Kedarnath on such a large scale is a step towards implementing that vision. It is a proud moment for us. The prime minister has done things in Kedarnath which no one even thought of doing for hundreds of years,” he said, adding the Prime Minister’s faith in Baba Kedar is absolute.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu along with Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman visited Kedarnath on Thursday for an on-the-spot assessment of the arrangements.

On Thursday, PM Modi addressed soldiers on Diwali at the Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. This was the Prime Minister’s second Diwali with the troops in Rajouri district — in 2019, he had celebrated the festival of lights with them at Rajouri Army Division Headquarters. On Diwali day in 2020, he was with soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

