Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to soldiers, shares pictures from his 1999 visit

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday, on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War, paid tribute to soldiers and praised them for their sacrifice towards the country.

“I commend my heart to all the heroic sons of Mother Bharti on Kargil Vijay Day. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers. On this occasion, my humble tribute to those mighty warriors, who favored all in the defense of the motherland. Jai Hind!” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully completed Operation Vijay. The war was fought between India and Pakistan between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).

During the war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of ‘Operation Vijay’. Indian soldiers had secured this victory after a three-month conflict that led to a loss of lives from both sides — the Indian side lost nearly 490 officers, soldiers, and jawans.

In order to commemorate India’s win in the war, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually on July 26.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the Kargil War Memorial in Dras in Jammu and Kashmir last Saturday to pay tribute to the soldiers.