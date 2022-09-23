scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

PM Modi to attend funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Sept 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also separately meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the Japan visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe (ANI, file Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on September 27 to attend the state funeral of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot in July.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of the House of Councillors election on July 10.

Modi will visit Japan on September 27 to attend the state funeral, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

He will also separately meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the visit.

Modi had a close relationship with Abe. He had condoled the demise of his “dear friend” Abe and said the former Japanese premier dedicated his life to making the world a better place.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 08:56:23 am
