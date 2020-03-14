PM Modi meets 24-member delegation of JK Apni Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 24-member delegation on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 24-member delegation on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a 24-member delegation of the Syed Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir’s Apni Party Saturday and called for “jan bhaagidhaari” (people’s participation) in transforming the Union Territory.

Underlining that his government would work with the people to ensure restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read: “Referring to his statement in Parliament, the Prime Minister underlined that the government will work with all sections of the population to realise the hopes of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at an early opportunity.”

The JKAP was launched last week by former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari as circumstances had “warranted the formation of a new political party” comprises several ex-legislators belonging to PDP and Congress.

Read | Weeks after August 5 move, seeds of new J&K party sown in Delhi

Emphasising the importance of an administration that gives voice to the people, PM Modi noted that democracy in the region could be strengthened through a fast-moving process of political integration.

During the meeting, Modi also assured the delegation that the Centre was fully committed to economic development in the region through infrastructure development and the creation of investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Bukhari maintained that abrogation of certain provisions of Article 370 was a “watershed moment in the history of Jammu and Kashmir”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd