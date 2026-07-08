‘1.4 billion aspirations in motion’: PM Narendra Modi sums up India’s growth in Jakarta

3 min readNew DelhiJul 8, 2026 04:12 AM IST
India is moving forward with the mantra of “reform, perform and transform”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jakarta on Tuesday, underlining that self-reliance is a multiplying force not only for Indonesia but for the entire ASEAN region.
Speaking at a diaspora event in Jakarta, also attended by President Prabowo Subianto, Modi said: “India has carried out one reform after another. We have consistently performed, and that’s why the country is transforming today. We are moving forward with the mantra of reform, perform, and transform.”
In his address, Prabowo highlighted his “Indian DNA” and his great admiration for PM Modi. Modi said if he had to describe the speed and scale of India’s growth in one line, he’d say “1.4 billion aspirations in motion”. “India is not just the world’s fastest-growing economy; it’s a nation with a billion-plus dreams in motion,” he said, adding that India’s economy is playing a major role in driving global growth.
“From energy to connectivity and chip manufacturing, India is unstoppable. Today’s India is not just fulfilling its own dreams but also fulfilling those of every friendly nation. India walks on the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” Modi said.
“As India is modernising its ports, building new ships and exploring new sea routes to strengthen its maritime sector, Indonesia stands as our favourite friend … Whether in Indonesia or India, our shared goal is development. We cannot afford to wait or stop,” Modi said.
Addressing the gathering ahead of Modi, Prabowo said Indonesia draws inspiration from Indian democracy. “I don’t want to be involved in domestic Indian politics. I’m a friend of all Indians but I want to admit one thing and my close associates and colleagues will testify that I am a great admirer of Narendra Modi ji. I’m not a professional politician. The proof that I’m not a professional politician is that I took part in five general elections. I lost four times … Even before I became President, I studied the policies of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and because there are no copyright, I copied many of his policies. But, Prime Minister Modi graciously allowed me to copy his policies. So, I cannot be sued in any court,” Prabowo said.
Highlighting his “Indian DNA”, Prabowo, who was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2025, shared how gene testing confirmed his Indian DNA just before he visited India. “Whenever I hear Indian music, I find my body moving … my ministers and generals all like to dance and sing. Maybe most of them have Indian DNA also … It’s true. Most of my ministers sing Indian songs really well,” he added.
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On this, Modi said, “Your statement has touched the hearts of Indians. And this DNA is made of mutual trust, shared heritage, shared memories. The relationship between India and Indonesia is rooted in our shared civilisational heritage and the seas that connect us.”