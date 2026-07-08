‘1.4 billion aspirations in motion’: PM Narendra Modi sums up India’s growth in Jakarta

India is moving forward with the mantra of “reform, perform and transform”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jakarta on Tuesday, underlining that self-reliance is a multiplying force not only for Indonesia but for the entire ASEAN region.

Speaking at a diaspora event in Jakarta, also attended by President Prabowo Subianto, Modi said: “India has carried out one reform after another. We have consistently performed, and that’s why the country is transforming today. We are moving forward with the mantra of reform, perform, and transform.”

In his address, Prabowo highlighted his “Indian DNA” and his great admiration for PM Modi. Modi said if he had to describe the speed and scale of India’s growth in one line, he’d say “1.4 billion aspirations in motion”. “India is not just the world’s fastest-growing economy; it’s a nation with a billion-plus dreams in motion,” he said, adding that India’s economy is playing a major role in driving global growth.