PM Modi in Rajasthan: Several Congress leaders out on bail, party is a ‘bail-gaadi’

As a precursor to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s official poll campaign ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, labelling it as a ‘bail-gaadi’ as several of its high-profile leaders and former ministers were out on bail. PM Modi was addressing a rally of beneficiaries of welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state government in Jaipur.

“Some people have started calling Congress ‘bail-gaadi’ as several high profile leaders and former ministers of the party are out on bail these days,” Modi said.

The fact that Rajasthan sends a major chunk of people to the Army was not lost upon the PM as he raked up the 2016 surgical strikes and the issue of one rank, one pension (OROP) to target the Congress. Criticising the opposition party for questioning the capabilities of the Army, Modi said, “It is unfortunate that political opponents also committed a sin by raising questions on the capabilities of the Army. This has never happened before and the people will not forgive those who are doing this kind of politics,” he said.

Addressing beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, Modi’s speech was, however, mainly focused on the farming community as he listed out the policies launched by the Centre, including the promise of increasing MSP. “We have worked to fulfil our promise to multiply the minimum support price of crops by a half-cost,” the PM said, adding that the Centre was committed to doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

Praising Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for changing the work culture in the state, Modi said the previous Congress regime was known for their culture of atkana (hinder), latkana (delay) and bhatkana (mislead) to stall development projects. “There are some people who will never appreciate good work done, be it by the Centre or by Raje, but everyone must see the happiness of the beneficiaries here,” Modi said.

Saying the BJP had only one agenda of development, Modi said Dalits, farmers, women and backward castes were at the center of the government’s schemes. “Around 80 lakh toilets have been constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission in Rajasthan, over 2.5 crore Jandhan accounts have been opened, over 6 lakh poor have been given homes and free gas connections have been handed to over 33 lakh mothers and sisters under Ujjwala scheme,” the PM said.

The PM’s visit to Rajasthan comes at a time when CM Raje is battling factionalism within the party and growing resentment among the people. Congress has their tails up after winning six assembly by-polls and two parliamentary by-polls in the state this year. An ABP-CBDS survey has predicted that BJP will suffer losses in the state, which goes to polls later this year along with Madhya Pradesh.

