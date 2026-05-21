Muga Silk For PM Meloni, Meenakari for Queen Máxima: Modi’s gifts for world leaders reflect India’s art, heritage

During his five-nation tour — UAE, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Italy — PM Modi carried a whole range of gifts for world leaders sourced from the length and breadth of the country — displaying artistic skills, heritage and India’s soft power. (Express Photo)

Not just a packet of Indian toffee Melody, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gifted two exquisite garment accessories — a Muga silk stole from Assam and an off-white Shirui Lily silk stole from Manipur — to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Muga silk, known as the “golden silk” of Assam, is a rare textile from the Brahmaputra Valley. It is produced without any artificial dyes.

The Shirui Lily silk stole draws its inspiration from the misty heights of Shirui Kashong Peak in Manipur. (Express Photo) The Shirui Lily silk stole draws its inspiration from the misty heights of Shirui Kashong Peak in Manipur. (Express Photo)

The Shirui Lily silk stole draws its inspiration from the misty heights of Shirui Kashong Peak in Manipur. It is named after the rare Shirui Lily, a delicate bell-shaped flower with pale pinkish-white petals that blooms nowhere else in the world. The lily also holds deep cultural resonance in Italy, where it has long symbolised purity, grace and artistic refinement, frequently appearing in Renaissance art.