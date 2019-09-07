PM Modi to ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-2: ‘Best yet to come, there will be a new dawn’

Addressing scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru after communication with Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander was lost, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the “nation stands with you”.

In a bid to boost the morale of ISRO scientists, Modi said, “I have lived the moment with you when communication with spacecraft was lost. Our courage has become stronger. Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger. We came very close, but we need to cover more ground.”

“Learnings from today will make us stronger and better; there will be a new dawn,” he added.

Modi underlines that the best of ISRO’s space programme is yet to come and that this failure will not dampen India’s determination to touch the moon.

The Prime Minister pointed out that despite the failure, the effort was worth it and looking back at this journey will bring a lot of satisfaction. “You came as close as you could. I also salute the families of our space scientists. I can proudly say that the efforts were worth it and so was the journey. Our team tried hard and travelled far and we will look back at the journey with great satisfaction, the learning from today will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and brighter tomorrow very soon,” he said.

“We will rise to the occasion and scale newer heights of success. To our scientists I want to say- India is with you! You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress,” he said.

He urged the space agency to continue in its efforts and that”‘resilience and tenacity are central to India’s ethos.”

Chandrayaan-2’s moon lander, Vikram, failed to make a soft-landing early this morning. The failure happened 13 minutes after Vikram began its descent to the surface of the moon.

ISRO chief K Sivan confirmed that communication with the lander had been lost and that data is being analysed.