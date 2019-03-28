When is PM Narendra Modi interview?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give an interview on Friday morning, three months after his last major television interaction.

Advertising

The twitter handle of Republic Bharat announced Thursday that Prime Minister Modi’s interview will be broadcast on the channel Friday at 8 am.

While PM Modi’s last interview was to Asian News International, he has earlier given interviews to Times Now, Zee news, and News18.

PM Modi was last interviewed by ANI editor Smita Prakash in January this year. The interview received a mixed response from the political spectrum with Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleging it to be a ‘staged interview’. While the BJP demanded an apology from Rahul, National Union of Journalists (India) said it was unbecoming of the Congress president to mock the interviewer.

In the interview, PM Modi had remarked about the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, where the Prime Minister said, “It is going to be ‘Janta’ versus ‘gathbandhan’.

#ModiSpeaksToBharat | The biggest election interview – watch Prime Minister @narendramodi only on @Republic_Bharat, tomorrow at 8 am. Get set to watch here – https://t.co/gNuBO9zzBO pic.twitter.com/Kn9Ev75pXy — Republic (@republic) March 28, 2019

PM Modi had also talked about issues like demonetisation, Ayodhya dispute, implementation of GST, Doklam standoff with China, triple talaq, and India’s relations with Pakistan.