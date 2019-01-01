PM Modi interview LIVE Updates: Ram Temple ordinance only after legal process gets over, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday made it clerar that an ordinance on the ‘Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over.’ The PM said this during an interview with news agency ANI. The Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case is being heard in the Supreme Court even as there has been a clamour for bringing an ordinance to build a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

About the General Elections scheduled this year, Modi said, “It is going to be ‘Janta’ versus ‘gathbandhan’. On demonetisation, he said, “We had warned people a year before, that if you have such wealth (black money),you can deposit it, pay penalties and you will be helped out.However, they thought Modi too would behave like others so very few came forward voluntarily.”