PM Modi interview LIVE Updates: Ram Temple ordinance only after legal process gets over, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday made it clerar that an ordinance on the ‘Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over.’ The PM said this during an interview with news agency ANI. The Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case is being heard in the Supreme Court even as there has been a clamour for bringing an ordinance to build a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.
About the General Elections scheduled this year, Modi said, “It is going to be ‘Janta’ versus ‘gathbandhan’. On demonetisation, he said, “We had warned people a year before, that if you have such wealth (black money),you can deposit it, pay penalties and you will be helped out.However, they thought Modi too would behave like others so very few came forward voluntarily.”
Pakistan will take time to learn: PM Modi
On cross-border attacks even after the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC) in September 2016, PM Modi said it would take more time to Pakistan to learn.
"Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochna bohot badi ghalti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega. (It would be a mistake to think Pakistan can improve after a fight, Pakistan will take more time to improve."
Demonetisation wasn't a 'jhatka', had warned people: PM Modi
On the government's November 8, 2017 decision to scrap currency notes of denomination 500 and 1000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the demonetisation decision was not a "jhatka".
Urjit Patel told me 6-7 months before resigning: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed for the first time that former RBI Governor Urjit Patel had informed him 6-7 months before resigning on December 10, 2018.
"He himself requested(to resign)on personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time, he was telling me about it for past 6-7 months before his resignation. He gave it even in writing. No question of political pressure. He did a good job as RBI Governor," he told ANI.
It's 'janta' vs 'gathbandhan': PM Modi on 2019 Lok Sabha elections
On whether the 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be anybody vs Modi, the Prime Minister said, "It is going to be 'Janta' versus 'gathbandhan'. Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings."