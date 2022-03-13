PM Modi reviews India’s security preparedness in meeting with top ministers, discusses Ukraine situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed a meeting with his top ministers and bureaucrats on Sunday afternoon over the ongoing war in Ukraine and its impact on India.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The officials who were part of the meeting included National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fgKK6Tc7eP — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

Sources said that the “high-level meeting” was called by the Prime Minister “to review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine”.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, New Delhi’s primary concern had been to evacuate the 20,000-odd Indian nationals stuck in various cities, many of whom found their way to the borders to enter the neighbouring nations. Most of the Indian nationals were medical students.

However, another concern within the establishment is supply of weapons as most of what India imports are of Russian origin. A week ago, Defence Minister Singh had met three service chiefs to take stock of the situation, vis-à-vis, pending Russian weapons imports, delivery and reserves of spares, and the maintenance of the ones.