Must keep humanism at core of our policies: PM Modi at India-Japan Samvad Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the conference (Source: Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the India-Japan Samvad Conference and said the governments must keep “humanism” at the core of its policies. “We had dialogues in past but they were aimed at pulling others down, now let us rise together,” he said.

“Our actions today will shape the discourse in the coming times. This decade will belong to those societies that place a premium on learning and innovating together. It will be about nurturing bright young minds who will add value to humanity in the times to come,” he said during the conference.

Prime Minister Modi also proposed to create a library of traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures, adding that India would be happy to host the facility and provide appropriate resources for it. “The great treasure of Buddhist literature and philosophy can be found in many different monasteries in many countries & languages. This body of writing is a treasure of humankind as a whole,” he said.

Its (the library’s) research mandate will also include examining how Buddha’s message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenges, PM Modi said further. The Prime Minister said that the library will collect digital copies of all such Buddhist literature from different countries. “It will aim to translate them, and make them freely available for all monks and scholars of Buddhism,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed the forum for the great work it has done to promote the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth. “Historically, lights of Buddha’s message spread out from India to many parts of the world,” he said “In this journey, Samwad has remained true to its fundamental objectives which include: to encourage dialogue and debate; to highlight our shared values; to carry forward our ancient tradition of spiritual and scholarly exchanges,” Prime Minister Modi added.

This Samvad Conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.

The first conference, Samvad-I, was held in New Delhi in 2015, at Bodh Gaya. During Samvad I, leading scholars, religious leaders, academics, and political personalities had exchanged views on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd