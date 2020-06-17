PM Modi on Galwan face-off: ‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if provoked’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on Friday

In his first remarks on the Galwan Valley incident, where 20 Army personnel were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wanted peace but was capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated.

“India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply, be it any kind of situation,” PM Modi said during a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of 15 states on the Covid-19 situation.

“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important,” PM Modi further said.

In a mark of tribute to the slain soldiers, one of whom was a commanding officer of 16 Bihar, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers observed a two-minute silence. Army sources identified the officer killed in the line of duty as Colonel B Santosh Babu, CO of 16 Bihar.

“In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on June 19. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting,” the PMO tweeted.

In first comments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the loss of soldiers in Galwan was “deeply disturbing and painful”. Singh said that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

“The nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers…We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s brave hearts,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in the Ladakh border in a meeting at South Block that was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

This is the first time in the last 45 years that Indian or Chinese troops have been killed on the LAC. In 1975, an Indian patrol was ambushed by the Chinese in Arunachal Pradesh. Prior to that, there was a violent showdown in Nathu La in Sikkim in 1967 in which 88 Indian soldiers and over 300 Chinese soldiers were killed.

